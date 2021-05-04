Crossvault Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.5% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after buying an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,780 shares of company stock valued at $26,987,343. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $18.30 on Tuesday, hitting $849.25. 8,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,031. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $495.55 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $780.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $763.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

