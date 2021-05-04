Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.87. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 117.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

