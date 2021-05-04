Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.600-6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $110.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,478. Crown has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

