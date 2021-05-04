Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,796 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 214,347 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $8,939,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $127,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

