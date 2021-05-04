Cryptocean Tops 24 Hour Volume of $406,630.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and $406,630.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00090642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00069567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.20 or 0.00855739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.43 or 0.09853117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00101320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044533 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.