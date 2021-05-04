Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,481,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $239.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

