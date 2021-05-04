Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.13 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

