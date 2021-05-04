Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $4,231,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK stock opened at $346.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $128.92 and a one year high of $353.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.