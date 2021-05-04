Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAD stock opened at $390.22 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.38 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.42.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

