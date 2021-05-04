Csenge Advisory Group Sells 100 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,388,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $166.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.17 and its 200-day moving average is $151.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

