CSG Systems International (CSGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $49.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGS. Sidoti cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $550,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $136,833.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,881.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,332 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

