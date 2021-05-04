CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth about $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVAC shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

CVAC traded down $10.68 on Tuesday, hitting $109.52. 36,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27. CureVac has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $151.80.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

