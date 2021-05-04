CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 10.5%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s stock price dropped 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.64 and last traded at $107.52. Approximately 20,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 914,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Get CureVac alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth $2,258,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.