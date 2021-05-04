Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Maxim Group

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

CUBI opened at $34.96 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Insiders sold 36,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,529,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

