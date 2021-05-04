CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $566.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.98.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

