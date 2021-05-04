CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.560-7.680 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.56-7.68 EPS.

CVS traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.63. 510,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,737,496. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

