Cwm LLC Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 149,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 162,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 43,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 58,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

