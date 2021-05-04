Cwm LLC Purchases 4,716 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 71,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in The Walt Disney by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 463,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $85,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

DIS opened at $185.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $336.75 billion, a PE ratio of -116.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

