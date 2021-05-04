Cwm LLC Purchases 921 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $184.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $189.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

