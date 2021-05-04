Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Cwm LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,851 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

OSW opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $924.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. Equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

