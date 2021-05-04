Cwm LLC Sells 113,267 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,267 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $38.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.