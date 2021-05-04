Cwm LLC Sells 727 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Canon in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canon by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 482.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Canon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Canon stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

