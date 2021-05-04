Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,614,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average is $87.33.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

