Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $49.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.