Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.