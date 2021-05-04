Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average of $140.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $201.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

