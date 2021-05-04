Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 419 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

