Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 85 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

SIZE opened at $126.21 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.84 and a fifty-two week high of $127.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.