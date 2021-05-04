CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) versus Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Critical Analysis

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of CyrusOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Crown Castle International pays out 93.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CyrusOne pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and CyrusOne has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. CyrusOne is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crown Castle International and CyrusOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 0 3 11 0 2.79 CyrusOne 1 6 7 0 2.43

Crown Castle International currently has a consensus target price of $187.57, indicating a potential downside of 0.07%. CyrusOne has a consensus target price of $82.08, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. Given CyrusOne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than Crown Castle International.

Volatility and Risk

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyrusOne has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and CyrusOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 13.09% 7.57% 1.93% CyrusOne -2.91% 1.23% 0.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crown Castle International and CyrusOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $5.77 billion 14.05 $860.00 million $5.69 32.99 CyrusOne $981.30 million 8.77 $41.40 million $3.63 19.66

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than CyrusOne. CyrusOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats CyrusOne on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies. A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

