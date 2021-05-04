DA Davidson Trims Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price to $60.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $230.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VRNS. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 72,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,073. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $80,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $11,009,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,635,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,799 shares of company stock worth $40,694,906 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 218.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,298,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 890,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 183.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after buying an additional 1,825,374 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 156.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 490,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after buying an additional 298,751 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 242.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

