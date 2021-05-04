DA Davidson Weighs in on First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

FMBH opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $799.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $181,125.00. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $168,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,570 shares of company stock worth $1,486,520 over the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $4,699,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

