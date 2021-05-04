DAGCO Inc. Buys New Position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

DAGCO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

NASDAQ PPTA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. 540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,984. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

