DAGCO Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,068. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $228.32. The company has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.89 and its 200 day moving average is $208.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

