DAGCO Inc. Purchases 1,190 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 1.1% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.66. 30,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average is $91.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

