DAGCO Inc. Sells 10,155 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 46,272 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,714,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 216,031 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.29. 23,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,002. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

