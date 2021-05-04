DAGCO Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. 364,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,005,725. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

