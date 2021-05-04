Datum (DAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $165,938.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Datum has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and $165,938.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00086382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00068984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.47 or 0.00857290 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.45 or 0.09889481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00101162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

DAT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

