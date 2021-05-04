DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AbbVie by 16.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $3,365,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 79,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $202.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $115.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

