DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $6.42 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM opened at $386.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.67. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $389.31. The company has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.