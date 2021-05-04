DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $9.85 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,838 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.