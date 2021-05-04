DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $11.52 Million in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.22% of Chart Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

GTLS opened at $153.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.79 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.