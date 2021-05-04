DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Albemarle worth $26,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $137,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Albemarle by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Albemarle by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 13,784.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 289,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 709.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 219,147 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $165.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

