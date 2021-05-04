DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,395.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,201.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,928.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

