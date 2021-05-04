Day & Ennis LLC Buys Shares of 11,543 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $5,550,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 159,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

