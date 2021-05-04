Day & Ennis LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.96. 96,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $75.79.

