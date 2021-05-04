Day & Ennis LLC Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of IYG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.14. The stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,075. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $185.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.96 and a 200 day moving average of $154.79.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

