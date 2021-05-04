Decentraland Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.07 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $277.02 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00087098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00070023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.23 or 0.00877513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,412.96 or 0.09911534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00101898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00043945 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,913 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

