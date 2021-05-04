Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 429,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,537. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.