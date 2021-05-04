DeFi Bids (BID) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $214,867.00

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $980,610.03 and $214,867.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00085123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00070133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.00871997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,478.39 or 0.10058287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00101856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00044177 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 43,328,241 coins and its circulating supply is 12,689,964 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

