Dego Finance Trading Up 4.5% This Week (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $128.02 million and $44.41 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dego Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $14.87 or 0.00027307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00085123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00070133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.00871997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,478.39 or 0.10058287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00101856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00044177 BTC.

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

